Innospec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 5:02 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Thursday reported net income of $41.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.75 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $500.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IOSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IOSP

