Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of May 27

Fly-E Group – Flushing, NY, 3 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by The Benchmark Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FLYE. Business: Manufactures and sells bikes, motorcycles and scooters.

WORK Medical Technology Group – Hangzhou, China, 2 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Kingswood Capital Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol WOK.

