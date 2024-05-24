Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Initial public offerings scheduled…

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

The Associated Press

May 24, 2024, 3:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of May 27

Fly-E Group – Flushing, NY, 3 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by The Benchmark Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FLYE. Business: Manufactures and sells bikes, motorcycles and scooters.

WORK Medical Technology Group – Hangzhou, China, 2 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Kingswood Capital Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol WOK.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up