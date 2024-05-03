Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of May 6

Glames Global – Douglas, Isle of Man, 14.5 million shares, priced $16-$19, managed by JP Morgan/Jefferies. Proposed NYSE symbol GGL. Business: Global publisher of online betting and casino games.

Key Mining – Miami, 4.4 million shares, priced at $2.25, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed NYSE American symbol KMCM. Business: Florida-based mining company with two exploration-stage projects in Chile.

Lirum Therapeutics – New York, 2.4 million shares, priced $10-$12, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LRTX. Business: Phase 1 biotech developing an in-licensed therapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Nano Nuclear Energy – New York, 3 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by The Benchmark Company. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NNE. Business: Developing nuclear microreactors and related fuel technologies.

Proficient Auto Logistics – Jacksonville, Fla., 14.3 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by Stifel/Raymond James. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PAL. Business: Roll-up of auto transportation and logistics services providers.

Silvaco Group – Santa Clara, Calif., 6 million shares, priced $17-$19, managed by Jefferies/TD Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SVCO. Business: Provides design automation software and semiconductor IP solutions.

