Ingles: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Thursday reported profit of $31.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.68 per share.

The grocer posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period.

