Ingersoll: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $202.2 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The maker of flow control and compression equipment posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.7 billion.

Ingersoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.30 per share.

