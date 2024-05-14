Infinera: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Infinera Corp. (INFN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $61.4…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Infinera Corp. (INFN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $61.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $306.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $337.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Infinera expects its results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $350 million for the fiscal second quarter.

