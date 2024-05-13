Incyte, Squarespace rise; Chimera Investment, Amazon fall, Monday, 5/13/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: Incyte Corp., up $4.54 to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Incyte Corp., up $4.54 to $57.60.

The specialty drugmaker announced plans to buy back up to $2 billion of its stock.

Squarespace Inc., up $5.06 to $43.25.

The software company Squarespace is being taken private in $6.9 billion all-cash deal with private equity firm Permira.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up $1.46 to $14.80.

The China-based music streaming platform beat analysts’ first-quarter revenue forecasts.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up 93 cents to $18.12.

The drugstore chain is reportedly discussing a potential sale of historic British pharmacy Boots.

Intel Corp., up 66 cents to $30.51.

The chipmaker is reportedly in advanced talks on an $11 billion investment from Apollo Global Management.

Chimera Investment Corp., down 25 cents to $4.36.

The mortgage investor announced a 1-for-3 reverse stock split later this month.

Precision BioSciences Inc., up 86 cents to $11.50.

The gene editing company beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Amazon.com Inc., down 91 cents to $186.57.

The internet retail giant’s self-driving robotaxi unit is the target of an investigation after two vehicles were in crashes with motorcycles.

