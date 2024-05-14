IGT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $82 million. The…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $82 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The slot machine maker posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IGT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.