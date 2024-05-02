IdaCorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported earnings of $48.2 million in its…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — IdaCorp Inc. (IDA) on Thursday reported earnings of $48.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 95 cents.

The utility company posted revenue of $448.9 million in the period.

IdaCorp expects full-year earnings to be $5.25 to $5.45 per share.

