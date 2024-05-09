ICL Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — ICL Group Ltd (ICL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — ICL Group Ltd (ICL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $109 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The potash and fertilizer producer posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period.

