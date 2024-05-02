Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
ICF: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 7:21 AM

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $27.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.77 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $494.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $492.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICFI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

