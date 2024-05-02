ICE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $767 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $767 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.29 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

