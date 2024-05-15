Live Radio
Icad: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2024, 7:56 AM

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Icad inc. (ICAD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashua, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The imaging and early cancer detection company posted revenue of $5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICAD

