Live Radio
Home » Latest News » IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal…

IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 16, 2024, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Thursday reported profit of $1.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 1 cent.

The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAALF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAALF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up