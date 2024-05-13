Live Radio
I-80 Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 13, 2024, 6:13 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — I-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) on Monday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAUX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAUX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

