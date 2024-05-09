Hyatt Hotels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $522 million. The Chicago-based…

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $4.93 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 71 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.72 billion.

