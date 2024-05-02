Huntsman: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $37…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $37 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUN

