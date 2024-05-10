MARYLAND PRIMARY : Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Hudson Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Hudson Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 8:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) on Friday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

The Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for severance costs, were 72 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $33.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSON

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up