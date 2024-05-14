HudBay Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $22.4 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $525 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $463.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBM

