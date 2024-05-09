H&R Block: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $690.7 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $4.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $4.94 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.66 per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

H&R Block expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.53 billion to $3.59 billion.

