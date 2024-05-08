Live Radio
Howard Hughes Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 4:18 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $52.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.06.

The land developer posted revenue of $171.1 million in the period.

