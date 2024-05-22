Hovnanian: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Wednesday reported earnings of $50.8 million in…

MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — MATAWAN, N.J. (AP) — Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) on Wednesday reported earnings of $50.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Matawan, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $6.66.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $708.4 million in the period.

Hovnanian expects full-year earnings to be $25 to $29 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOV

