Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $81.1 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The investment banking company posted revenue of $520.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $501.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $280.3 million, or $4.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.91 billion.

