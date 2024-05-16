Live Radio
Hollysys Automation: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 16, 2024, 5:07 PM

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) on Thursday reported net income of $3.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The maker of industrial, rail and subway automation systems posted revenue of $173.5 million in the period.

