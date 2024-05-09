Hilton Grand Vacations: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported a loss of $4…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period.

