Hershey: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2024, 6:52 AM

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $797.5 million.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $3.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.74 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.12 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings to be $9.59 per share.

