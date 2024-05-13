Helix Biopharma: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Helix Biopharma Corp. (HBPCF) on Monday reported a loss of $669,000 in its fiscal…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Helix Biopharma Corp. (HBPCF) on Monday reported a loss of $669,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

