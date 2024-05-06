Heidrick & Struggles: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $14 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 67 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The executive search firm posted revenue of $269.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $265.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $251.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Heidrick & Struggles said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million to $275 million.

