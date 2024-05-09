Health Catalyst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The provider of data analytics for the health care industry posted revenue of $74.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Health Catalyst said it expects revenue in the range of $73.5 million to $76.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $304 million to $312 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCAT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.