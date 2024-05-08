HCI Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $47.6 million.…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $47.6 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.65 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.74 per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $206.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.