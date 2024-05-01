Hanover Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $115.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $3.18. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $3.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.