Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $48.4…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $48.4 million.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.38 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $176.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $140.9 million, or $3.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $553.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLNE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.