Hamilton Insurance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) on Wednesday reported profit of $157.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.38.

The provider of insurance and reinsurance services posted revenue of $658.6 million in the period.

