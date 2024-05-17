H World Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — H World Group Limited (HTHT) on Friday reported earnings of $91 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — H World Group Limited (HTHT) on Friday reported earnings of $91 million in its first quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $731 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTHT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.