GrowGeneration: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its first quarter.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $47.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.5 million.

GrowGeneration expects full-year revenue in the range of $205 million to $215 million.

