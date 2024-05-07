Grocery Outlet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Grocery Outlet (GO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million in…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Grocery Outlet (GO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The supermarket company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

Grocery Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of 89 cents to 95 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.35 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GO

