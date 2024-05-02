MARYLAND PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Baltimore's Mayor Scott prevails | 6th District race results | Local primary election results | House, Senate, presidential primary results
Grid Dynamics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 4:36 PM

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $79.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Grid Dynamics said it expects revenue in the range of $80 million to $82 million.

