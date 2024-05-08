Greystone Housing Impact: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) on Wednesday reported profit of $9.7…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI) on Wednesday reported profit of $9.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 42 cents.

The provider of tax exempt financing for student housing, senior housing and multifamily housing posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period.

