Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Greenlight Capital Re: Q1…

Greenlight Capital Re: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 6:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) on Wednesday reported profit of $27 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of 78 cents.

The property and casualty reinsurance service provider posted revenue of $191.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $182.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLRE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up