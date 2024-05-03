Green Plains: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Friday reported a loss of…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Friday reported a loss of $51.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $597.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $692.1 million.

