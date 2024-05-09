Green Dot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.8…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $452 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $447.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $415.7 million.

Green Dot expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.59 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.6 billion.

