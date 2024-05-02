Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Great Elm Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2024, 5:16 PM

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Thursday reported a loss of $458,000 in its first quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 37 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GECC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GECC

