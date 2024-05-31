Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 3.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 3.25 cents at $4.46 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 0.75 cent at $6.80 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 0.75 cent at $3.86 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 4.75 cents at $12.05 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 1 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 2.62 cents at $2.56 a pound. Jun. hogs was up 0.15 cent at $.94 a pound.

