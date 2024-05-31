Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.49 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 0.5 cent at $6.80 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 0.75 cent at $3.85 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $12.10 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.05 cent at $1.83 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 0.08 cent at $2.59 a pound. Jun. hogs gained 0.23 cent at $.94 a pound.

