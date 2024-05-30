Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 6.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 6.75 cents at $4.49 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 12.25 cents at $6.80 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 0.5 cent at $3.85 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 2.5 cents at $12.11 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 0.82 cent at $1.83 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 1.4 cents at $2.59 a pound. Jun. hogs rose by 0.25 cent at $.94 a pound.

