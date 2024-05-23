Grains mixed, Livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. was unchanged at $6.9325 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 7 cents at $4.6575 a bushel; Jul. oats gained 5 cents at $3.7225 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 4.75 cents at $12.44 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained .90 cent at $1.8405 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .18 cent at $2.5010 a pound; Jul. lean hogs advanced .15 cent at $.9552 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.