Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for Jul. was off 2.50 cents at $6.6325 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 5.50 cents at $4.57 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. was off 2.50 cents at $6.6325 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 5.50 cents at $4.57 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 11.75 cents at $3.86 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans gained 2.75 cent at $12.1625 a bushel.

Beef, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .77 cent at $1.7902 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.70 cent at $2.4485 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was up .87 cent at $.9837 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.