Grains mixed and Livestock down

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Jul. fell 1.75 cents at $6.6025 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 2 cents at $4.5525 a bushel; Jul. oats dropped 23.50 cents at $3.6825 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was up 9.5 cents at $12.2150 a bushel.

Beef down and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost .43 cent at $1.7932 a pound; May feeder cattle was down .25 cent at $2.4477 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was down .30 cent at $.9675 a pound.

