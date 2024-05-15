Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. was off 6.75 cents at $6.6575 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 5 cents at $4.6350 a bushel,…

Wheat for Jul. was off 6.75 cents at $6.6575 a bushel; Jul. corn lost 5 cents at $4.6350 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 25 cents at $3.9775 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans dropped 1 cent at $12.1350 a bushel.

Beef mixed, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .08 cent at $1.7825 a pound; May feeder cattle lost .12 cent at $2.4315 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs declined .82 cent at $.9750 a pound.

