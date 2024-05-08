Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

May 8, 2024, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for May was off 8.75 cents at $6.16 a bushel; May corn lost 8.25 cents at $4.4550 a bushel, May oats was off .75 cent at $3.9625 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 19.25 cents at $12.1275 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was down 1.15 cents at $1.7647 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 1.95 cents at $2.4020 a pound; while May lean hogs are unchanged at $.9252 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up